Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.40

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.40 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.21), with a volume of 4529499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.70 ($0.23).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.29. The company has a market capitalization of £101.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Open Orphan alerts:

About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.