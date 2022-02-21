OpenOcean Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $3.56 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.65 or 0.06925322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,976.83 or 0.99593534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050337 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

