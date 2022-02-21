Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.