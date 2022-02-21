Oppenheimer Comments on Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cannae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $27.00 on Monday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

