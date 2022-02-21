Oppenheimer Weighs in on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $17,069,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $16,315,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 337.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 611,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

