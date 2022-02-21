Oppenheimer Weighs in on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $818,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,502 shares of company stock worth $62,171,120 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.