OptionRoom Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $587,261.31 and approximately $67,963.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

