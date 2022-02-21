Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.57. 7,790,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

