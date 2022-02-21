Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 2.9%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 6,269,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,667,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.
About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.