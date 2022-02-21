Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 2.9%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 6,269,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 21,667,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

