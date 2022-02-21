Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Capitalization Tops $159.46 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $159.46 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.