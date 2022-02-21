Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $166.56 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $166.56 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

