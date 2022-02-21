Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $71,586.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00064323 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.