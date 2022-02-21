Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $740.00.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,562. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.