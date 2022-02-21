Oxbull.tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.35 Million (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004124 BTC on major exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $135,319.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

About Oxbull.tech

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

