Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 131,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 236,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period.

