PAID Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $896,748.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $896,748.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

