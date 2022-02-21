Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Palomar stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Palomar by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Palomar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $355,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

