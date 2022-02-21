Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 25.8% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $23.87 million and $2.19 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00043599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06931199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.87 or 0.99985825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,100,053 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

