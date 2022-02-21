Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $160.40

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.40 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 170.05 ($2.30), with a volume of 879208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.25 ($2.62).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.46.
Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)
