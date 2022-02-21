Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0008

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $463,110.76 and $65,961.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024010 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.