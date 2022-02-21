Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Paramount Global posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paramount Global.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $28.38. 17,019,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,256,544. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

