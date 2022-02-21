Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total transaction of C$348,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$186,277.31. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,197.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.63. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

