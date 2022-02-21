Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.
NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 0.84. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.