Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 0.84. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

