Party City Holdco (PRTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRTY opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTY. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,146,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 421.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 493.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 75,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 89,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

