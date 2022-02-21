Paul Smith Sells 464,119 Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($270,055.71).

LON MCL opened at GBX 42.05 ($0.57) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.80. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 40.45 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of £56.53 million and a P/E ratio of 52.56.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

