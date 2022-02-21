Paul Smith Sells 464,119 Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($270,055.71).

LON MCL opened at GBX 42.05 ($0.57) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.80. Morses Club PLC has a one year low of GBX 40.45 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 95 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of £56.53 million and a P/E ratio of 52.56.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading

