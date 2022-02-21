PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PayPal were worth $55,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,157,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average is $218.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.03 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

