PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.18 billion-$29.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.870 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,157,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. PayPal has a 52 week low of $103.03 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.56. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

