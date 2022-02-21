PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.750 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,157,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.56. PayPal has a 52-week low of $103.03 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

