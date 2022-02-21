PDC Energy (PDCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $55.53 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

