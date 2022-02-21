PEAKDEFI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $291,658.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $102.28 million and approximately $291,658.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,157,463,624 coins and its circulating supply is 1,292,097,592 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

