Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 720 ($9.74).

A number of analysts have commented on PSON shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.58) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.98) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.46) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 621 ($8.40) on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 612.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.47.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

