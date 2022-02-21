Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Pentair has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. 1,304,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,394. Pentair has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

