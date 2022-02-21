PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $179.21. The stock had a trading volume of 621,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,724. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.38. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.