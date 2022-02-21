PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PKI stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.21. 621,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day moving average is $181.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

