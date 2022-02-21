Permission Coin (ASK) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $28.84 million and $513,555.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.43 or 0.06938121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.12 or 1.00682054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,849,221,458 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

