Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,149.36 ($42.62).

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,410 ($46.14) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.83) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.98) to GBX 2,900 ($39.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.45) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,414 ($32.67) on Monday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,321 ($31.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.28). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,605.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,707.02. The firm has a market cap of £7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($135,291.11). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,426.59).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

