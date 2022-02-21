Phala.Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00107744 BTC.

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

