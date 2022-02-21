Phantasma Energy Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $119,160.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,925,416 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

