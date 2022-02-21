Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 16.7% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Phantasma has a market cap of $145.25 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.27 or 0.99938178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00356466 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

