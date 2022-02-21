Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Pharming Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.57. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

