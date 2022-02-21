Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $48.69 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,450 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

