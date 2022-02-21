Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $378,304.60 and approximately $13,900.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004709 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

