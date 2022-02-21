PIN Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.26 or 0.06909023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,729.67 or 0.99712910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051635 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

