Pinkcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $775.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $775.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00240505 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,029,520 coins and its circulating supply is 434,769,084 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

