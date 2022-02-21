Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,900,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after buying an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

