Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Trading Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.
About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (PPNT)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinpoint Recovery Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.