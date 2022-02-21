Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock worth $3,488,084 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

