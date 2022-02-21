Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

BJRI stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $795.13 million, a PE ratio of -43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

