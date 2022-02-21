Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of WING opened at $150.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.