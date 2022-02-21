Piper Sandler Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

